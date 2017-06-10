Watch Tom Brady Tear Up Dance Floor At Patriots’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

After adding to his treasure chest of championship bling Friday night, Tom Brady hit the dance floor with all five of his Super Bowl rings in tow.
And if there’s one thing we know, it’s that Brady dancing equals video gold.
Enjoy:
All five New England Patriots championships have come with Brady under center. He showed off the fruits of his labor in an Instagram post during Friday’s ceremony.
Even that haul pales in comparison to Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s, however. Belichick has won seven Super Bowls between his time with the Patriots and the New York Giants, and he appeared to have brought a few of his AFC or NFC championship rings along with him Friday night, too.
That just looks tiring.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
