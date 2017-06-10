New England Patriots

Watch Tom Brady Tear Up Dance Floor At Patriots’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 11:13PM
1,780

After adding to his treasure chest of championship bling Friday night, Tom Brady hit the dance floor with all five of his Super Bowl rings in tow.

And if there’s one thing we know, it’s that Brady dancing equals video gold.

Enjoy:

All five New England Patriots championships have come with Brady under center. He showed off the fruits of his labor in an Instagram post during Friday’s ceremony.

It don't mean a thing, if you don't win that ring 🏆

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Even that haul pales in comparison to Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s, however. Belichick has won seven Super Bowls between his time with the Patriots and the New York Giants, and he appeared to have brought a few of his AFC or NFC championship rings along with him Friday night, too.

That just looks tiring.

More from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring ceremony >>

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN