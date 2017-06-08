Watch Warriors Star Kevin Durant Hit Winning Shot In Game 3 Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors for a real shot at winning an NBA championship. His clutch bucket in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night now puts him one win away from doing just that.

With the Warriors trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-111 with under a minute remaining, Durant sunk a pull-up 3-pointer to give Golden State a one-point advantage.

The Dubs wouldn’t look back, and held on for an impressive 118-113 victory at Quicken Loans Arena.

Durant has been incredible throughout the series, and now he’s just one strong performance away from winning his first NBA title.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images