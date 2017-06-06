Watching Every McLaren-Honda F1 Breakdown Since 2015 Is Just Painful

Share this:

If McLaren-Honda is your favorite Formula One team, you’ve had virtually nothing to cheer about the last few years. But if, for some strange reason, you find pleasure in pain, the internet has got you covered.

Since Honda reentered F1 and started supplying power units to McLaren in 2015, the former top team has managed just three top-five finishes and a grand total of zero podiums. The common thread through this stretch of mediocrity is the inability of Honda’s engines to last long enough to see checkered flags.

All of the team’s mechanical failures since 2015 have been packed into a subtly hilarious video posted to F1BOARD’s YouTube on Sunday.

This exercise in masochism doesn’t even include Honda’s most recent meltdown, which occurred during Fernando Alonso’s largely successful bid for the Indianapolis 500.

Personally, we just wonder how long it will be before this video needs to double in length.

