What Do You Think Of Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Promo Video?

With all the musical talent Ice Cube possesses, it was just a matter of time until he laid down a track to hype the BIG3 basketball league’s opening weekend.

The first BIG3 game is set to tip off next Monday, so basketball fans should soon start getting into a 3-on-3 mindset, perhaps after Thursday night’s NBA draft. No one really knows what to expect from the BIG3 league, either, and that’s added some mystique to it.

To get fans hyped for next week, Ice Cube released an official BIG3 music video, in which he shouted out some of the league’s players who are former NBA stars. The Sports Daily has the video, which you can watch at the link below.