What To Make Of Dwayne Allen After Patriots Tight End’s Spring Struggles

by on Thu, Jun 15, 2017 at 4:22PM
Organized team activities and minicamp mostly went swimmingly for the New England Patriots this spring. Most of the Patriots’ high-profile additions shined in the unpadded practices, and the defense and offense looked well-matched.

Tight end Dwayne Allen, who was acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, had his struggles, however. Allen dropped passes and had some miscommunication with quarterback Tom Brady.

So, are these common struggles associated with joining a new team, or is there reason to be concerned that Allen won’t be able to fill Martellus Bennett’s old role as the Patriots’ No. 2 tight end? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernana discussed Allen on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast.

