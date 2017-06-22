While You Were Sleeping: Add Wilmer Flores To List Of Players Yasiel Puig Has Ticked Off

Share this:

Tweet







Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Yasiel Puig has a knack for getting under an opponent’s skin.

He was at it again Wednesday night when he reportedly had some choice words for New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores.

And there’s more from the NL West: Arizona Diamondbacks made quite the statement against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday night, scoring 10 runs in just one inning.

Here’s a quick rundown of what went on in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports