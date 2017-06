Share this:

The Boston Celtics drafted Jayson Tatum no. 3 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft after Josh Jackson cancelled a workout last minute. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed the pick, the team’s feelings about Jackson and more after the draft.

Here’s a quick rundown of what Ainge said while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports