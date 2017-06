Share this:

What a devastating way to start a Major League Baseball career.

New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler should have had one of the best nights of his life Thursday night when he made his MLB debut. Instead, he had one of the worst.

Watch the video above to find out more about Fowler’s season-ending knee injury that happened while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports