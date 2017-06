Share this:

While you were sleeping, a Jet is now a Titan.

Wide receiver Eric Decker has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal.

What else happened on an eventful Sunday evening? The Boston Red Sox outlasted the Houston Astros, and a Lakers-Lonzo Ball pairing is no longer a sure thing.

NESN.com's Rachel Holt recaps everything that happened last night

