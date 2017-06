Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Chicago Cubs received an offensive jolt from one of their young guns.

Ian Happ hit two home runs as the Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6, to complete a weekend sweep of their NL Central rival.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps everything that happened Sunday night in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images