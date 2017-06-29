While You Were Sleeping: Jim Irsay’s Account Breaks Twitter With Picture Of Nude Woman

Share this:

Tweet







Jim Irsay broke Twitter.

…or at least became the brunt of a lot of jokes.

The image of a nude woman was posted from Indianapolis Colts owner’s Twitter account. Evidence suggests Irsay was hacked, but the Tweet did grace our presence for a full twelve minutes.

Meanwhile, the Angels beat the Dodgers on a bizarre walk-off strikeout, and the lower division FC Cincinnati defeated the Chicago Fire in penalties in a stunning U.S. Open Cup upset.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava has the full rundown on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports