While you were sleeping, John Isner became the second American to advance to the third round of the French Open.

The 32-year-old from North Carolina defeated Italian Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets on Thursday at Roland Garros to join Steve Johnson in the third round.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images