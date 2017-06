Share this:

While you were sleeping, Andrew Benintendi delivered in the clutch.

The Boston Red Sox rookie hit a walk-off ground-rule double as his team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3 in 12 innings at Fenway Park.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava recaps a wild Tuesday night in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

