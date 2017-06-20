Bedgear

While You Were Sleeping: Oregon State Men’s Baseball Wins 23rd Consecutive Game

by on Tue, Jun 20, 2017 at 8:59AM
The Oregon State men’s baseball team is unstoppable right now.

The Beavers completed an epic comeback against the LSU tigers Monday night, earning the team’s 23rd win in a row.

In other late-night news, Tiger Woods announced he’s getting professional help following his DUI arrest, and LeBron James was apparently left out of the loop in the firing of former Cavaliers’ GM David Griffin.

