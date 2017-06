Share this:

While you were sleeping, Trey Mancini delivered in the clutch.

The Baltimore Orioles slugger hit game-tying and game-winning home runs as the O’s defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-6, in 11 innings.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian recaps a wild Wednesday night in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images