Why Channing Frye, Not LeBron James, Is Reason Cavaliers Won 2016 NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers might not have won the 2016 NBA championship if not for a 6-foot-11 forward who averaged 13.9 minutes per game during the 2016 NBA playoffs.

Yes, it appears Channing Frye made the Cavaliers champions.

In a recent story on ESPN.com, Jackie MacMullan chronicled how Frye helped bond the team together en route to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Channing is the middle man,” LeBron James told MacMullan. “He bridges the gap. He’s perfect for our culture. We needed him.”

Frye was acquired by the Cavaliers before the 2016 NBA trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent Anderson Varejao, one of James’ favorite teammates, to the Portland Trail Blazers.

James at first had some concerns about trading Varejao, but Richard Jefferson, who has been friends with Frye for almost two decades, squashed those fears.

“Hey, RJ,” James asked Jefferson shortly after the trade. “What about Channing Frye? How’s he going to fit with us?”

“Man, you are gonna love him,” Jefferson said. “He will bring us all closer. You’ll see.”

And Frye did just that, by bridging the gap between James and All-Star forward Kevin Love

Love and James had been at odds since the Cavaliers put their championship roster together in August of 2014. Love, who had been the go-to-guy for the Minnesota Timberwolves, initially had issues adjusting to his offensive role in Cleveland. But when Frye arrived some 18 months later, that all changed.

“Kevin used to say, ‘Man, all I do is shoot 3s,'” Jefferson said. “Then Channing comes in and says, ‘This is awesome! All we do is shoot 3s!’ So now Kevin stops and realizes, ‘Yeah, I guess we do get a lot of open 3s.'”

And when the Cavaliers fell into a 3-1 series hole against the Golden State Warriors in last year’s NBA Finals, Frye was a big reason they were able to overcome the seemingly insurmountable deficit.

“Normally,” Jefferson said, “guys in that situation start to splinter, they point fingers, which is 100 percent natural. But we collectively said, ‘No, we’re not doing that. We’re getting out of this mess together.'”

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images