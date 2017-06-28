Why Colin Cowherd Believes Celtics Should Dip Into ‘401K’ This Offseason

Share this:

Colin Cowherd has a simple question for the Boston Celtics: What are you?

The Celtics are coming off a season in which they finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and although they ultimately lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs, Boston figures to be competitive for the foreseeable future thanks to a good young core, cap space and several draft picks with which to trade. Yet the C’s still are dealing with a bit of an identity crisis.

Are they trying to win now? Or are they building for the future? As good as the Celtics were this past season, they still don’t have the firepower to topple the Cavs unless they make a splash this offseason. As such, Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1 he believes it’s time for Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to start making significant moves — or, as Cowherd put it, dip into the “401K.”

Time to dip into your 401K and make a move, Celtics pic.twitter.com/j11TmHyPp3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 27, 2017

The Celtics have been involved in several rumors, with one of the biggest linking Boston to both Paul George and Gordon Hayward. If the Celtics can land both of those All-Stars — Hayward is a free agent, whereas George is available via trade — then taking down the Cavs next season seems realistic.

That’s, of course, if Ainge decides it’s worth taking the risk that comes with finally cashing in the assets he’s accumulated in recent years.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images