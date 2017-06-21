Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Isn’t Wasting Time On McGregor-Mayweather Fight

Share this:

Tweet







Don’t come at Dale Earnhardt Jr. with all this nonsense about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

That’s because Earnhardt, a big boxing fan, plans to spend his money on what he feels will be the fight “pure boxing fans” deserve.

“I don’t really care either way because I’m watching the (Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin) fight,” Earnhardt said during Tuesday’s episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. “I’m not spending a dime on this Mayweather-McGregor mess. They got me on the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. They ain’t getting me again.”

Ultimately, the Hendrick Motorsports driver believes the fight will be a waste of time, because one fighter’s going to dominate.

“I know (McGregor’s) won some fights in the UFC, but he’s not gonna beat Mayweather,” Earnhardt Said. He doesn’t have a chance, Mayweather’s defense is too good.

” … I think Mayweather will probably be aggressive because it’s going be so easy. I think he’ll go in there aggressively because it’s going be easy to hit Conor, as we saw in the video of him sparring. … I just don’t think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

Here’s the video Earnhardt is referring to, which is of McGregor sparring with South African boxer Chris van Heerden (Note: The footage was shot prior to McGregor’s rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016, according to Yahoo!):

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017

Earnhardt added that he doesn’t think Mayweather will knock McGregor out, but believes the bout will be a “classic Mayweather fight.”

Hopefully he’s wrong about that last part, as buyer’s remorse isn’t fun for anyone.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images