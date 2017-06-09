Why Erin Andrews Will Never Forgive Stalker Who Filmed Peephole Video

Share this:

Sometimes, an apology just doesn’t cut it.

Erin Andrews’ life changed forever in 2009 when a video of her nude in a hotel room went viral on the internet. The man who shot the video through a peephole, Michael David Barrett, since has served time in prison and apologized to Andrews, but the sportscaster explained recently in an interview with Megyn Kelly that’s set to air Sunday night why she’ll never be able to accept that apology.

“You don’t get any sort of pass for doing that,” @ErinAndrews tells me of man who stalked, recorded her. Intvw #SundayNight 7/6c/10pac NBC pic.twitter.com/yuSIqtrFii — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2017

Andrews also opened up about the ensuing legal battles stemming from the stalker incident and her bout with cervical cancer.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter sure has dealt with some crazy stuff in her life, so it’s admirable to see her speak so candidly about such personal topics.