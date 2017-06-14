Why Jim Harbaugh Still Believes Colin Kaepernick Will Win ‘Championships’

Share this:

Tweet







Count Jim Harbaugh among the world’s biggest believers in Colin Kaepernick.

Harbaugh has been steadfast in his defense and support of his former San Francisco 49ers quarterback despite the veteran’s polarizing nature and inability to find another NFL job this offseason.

Harbaugh appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Monday and again reiterated his claims, according to NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread, even suggesting that Kaepernick is a championship-caliber QB.

“I do believe that (he’s an NFL starter), yes,” Harbaugh said. “He’s still in his 20s and has been very successful at the NFL level as a starting quarterback. My record is well-documented that I think he will win championships before his career is finished.”

As The Sports Daily pointed out Tuesday, Harbaugh went on to explain why exactly he feels this way about Kaepernick, who has had highs and lows on the field during his NFL career. You can find that explanation at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images