Why Lakers Prefer Lonzo Ball Over D’Angelo Russell As Team Leader

Lonzo Ball has an abundance of one quality the Los Angeles Lakers think D’Angelo Russell lacks.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, explained to the media Friday why he agreed to trade Russell to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, in which Los Angeles selected Ball. Having finalized the Russell trade, the Lakers then drafted Ball with the No. 2 overall pick and tabbed him as the team’s starting point guard and team leader.

“D’Angelo is an excellent player,” Johnson said at Ball’s introductory press conference. “He has the talent to be an All-Star. We want to thank him for what he did for us. But what I needed was a leader. I needed somebody also that can make the other players better and also (somebody) that players want to play with.”

Johnson’s harsh assessment of Russell contrasts with what he previously said about the point guard and what he believes Ball will bring to the franchise.

“I went to the high school,” Johnson said. “I talked to the principal. I talked to, I think, four teachers, they all said at different times, this guy, everybody attracts to this guy. And I said, OK, that’s all I needed to hear. He’s a leader. He treats people the right way. I said, OK, we’ve got our man now.”

Russell and Ball will forever be linked together as the standard-bearers of the Lakers’ past difficulties and hopes for a brighter future. They also will serve as the first litmus test of Johnson’s ability to evaluate talent and build a roster.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images