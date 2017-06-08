Why Matt Barnes Won’t Be Happy With Derek Fisher After Alleged DUI

Share this:

Derek Fisher really outdid himself this time.

The former NBA point guard and head coach was arrested on a DUI charge early Sunday morning after wrecking his 2015 Cadillac Escalade on the 101 Freeway in California. But TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the Escalade wasn’t actually owned by Fisher. In fact, the SUV that Fisher totaled is registered to Matt Barnes.

We know what you’re thinking: That Matt Barnes? Yes, that Matt Barnes.

If you need a refresher, the Golden State Warriors forward separated from his wife, Gloria Govan, in 2014. Fisher, Barnes’ former teammate for two seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, swooped in and began dating Govan about a year later, leading to a very public incident involving Barnes driving 90 miles to confront Fisher in L.A.

Barnes still hasn’t forgiven Fisher (at least publicly) in the dangerous love triangle, and this weekend’s incident certainly won’t help mend any fences. Per TMZ, Barnes agreed to leave his Escalade for Govan specifically so she could use it for their two children. Fisher flipping said Escalade on the highway while allegedly driving drunk does not qualify as “using it for the kids.”

Barnes’ Warriors are one game away from winning an NBA championship, so he likely has other things on his mind right now. But it’s clear the Barnes-Fisher beef is far, far from over.

