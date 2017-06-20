Why Shannon Sharpe Believes LeBron James Definitely Will Leave Cavs In 2018

Share this:

As far as Shannon Sharpe is concerned, LeBron James has one foot out of the door.

The Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with general manager David Griffin on Monday, prompting an interesting response from James, who tweeted his support for the departing GM. Sharpe said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he viewed James’ reaction as a direct shot at Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, which might not bode well for Cleveland with uncertainty surrounding the four-time NBA MVP’s future.

“It’s over, Skip.” Sharpe told his on-air colleague, Skip Bayless. “LeBron is leaving Cleveland in 2018.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings that James could leave Cleveland after next season, and it almost certainly won’t be the last. But it’s reasonable to wonder whether Griffin’s firing really does pave the way for James to leave town for the second time in his NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers might want to take note.

