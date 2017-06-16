Why Skip Bayless Believes Conor McGregor Could Upset Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

The cast of FS1’s “Undisputed” isn’t exactly seeing eye to eye on the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

While Shannon Sharpe believes McGregor doesn’t stand a chance against Mayweather, who owns a 49-0 career boxing record, Skip Bayless actually thinks the UFC champion could pull off an upset.

Of course, a lot would need to go right in order for McGregor, a huge underdog, to take down Mayweather in the much-anticipated boxing match. But as Bayless explained Thursday, Mayweather never has fought anyone quite like McGregor. And Father Time isn’t exactly on Mayweather’s side, as he’s 40 years old, whereas McGregor turns 29 next month.

It should be an interesting couple of months as these two polarizing personalities — and no, we’re not talking about Mayweather and McGregor — trade verbal jabs in anticipation of the huge pay-per-view event.