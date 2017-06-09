Why Steelers Kicker Supposedly Was Kicked Out Of Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Share this:

Tweet







Watch out for those kickers, man.

The crowd at PPG Paints Arena was rocking Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins blew the doors off the Nashville Predators 6-0 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was among those in attendance, and he apparently got a little rowdy.

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017

We’re not exactly sure what happened here, but ejecting any fan — let alone a professional athlete in the same city — for banging on the glass during a Stanley Cup Final game seems a little over the top. So assuming Boswell isn’t hiding something, we’re going to have to side with him on this one.

It’ll be interesting to see if security will let Boswell back in for Game 7 if the Predators can stave off elimination Sunday in Game 6 in Nashville.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images