Will Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Be Boring? Manny Pacquiao Believes It Could

Share this:

Tweet







Manny Pacquiao, who once lost a very boring fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., will be watching anything but Mayweather’s upcoming superfight against Conor McGregor.

McGregor is set to step into a ring and face the undefeated Mayweather in his first professional boxing fight on Aug. 26. It’s a fight that was teased for quite some time, and it’s finally going to happen in Las Vegas.

But the world isn’t giving McGregor much of a chance once he enters Mayweather’s turf. And Pacquiao is among those disgruntled boxing fans.

“McGregor has no chance in this fight,” Pacquiao told Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel. “In fact, it could be very boring. … There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.”

Instead, Pacquiao would rather watch a different big boxing fight on the horizon.

“The real fight and the best fight is (Gennady) Golovkin vs. Canelo (Alvarez),” Pacquiao said. “The best vs. the best. That’s the fight I will be watching.”

So, you can count one potential buyer out. How will the rest of the boxing community treat this fight?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images