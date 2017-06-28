Will Cristiano Ronaldo Actually Leave Real Madrid Over Tax Troubles?

Share this:

Cristiano Ronaldo is preventing soccer’s transfer market from going into overdrive.

The reigning FIFA World Player of the Year threatened to leave Real Madrid earlier this month due to his anger over his looming tax-fraud case in Spain. However, instead of a forcing a quick transfer, Ronaldo has focused solely on Portugal’s FIFA Confederations Cup campaign, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggests reports of the superstar’s discontent and the ensuing transfer speculation are overblown.

So what’s really happening with Ronaldo’s rumored transfer? Will Manchester United offer him a home again, or will he seek a new adventure with Paris Saint-Germain or another club?

Watch the above video in which NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discuss whether Ronaldo actually intends to leave Real Madrid on last week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

