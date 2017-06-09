World Cup Qualifying CONCACAF Standings: USA Soccer On Track For Russia 2018

Share this:

The United States men’s soccer team is back in the zone.

Team USA’s 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday lifted it into third place in the CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying standings halfway through the final round.

The top three teams automatically qualify for next summer’s tournament in Russia. The fourth-place finisher must defeat an Asian opponent in a two-game playoff to qualify.

USA’s current position confirms its revival following the disastrous start to the final round. After losing to Mexico and Costa Rica in its first two games, the U.S. Soccer Federation fired Jurgen Klinsmann and replaced him with Bruce Arena, who has overseen USA’s haul of seven points from the next three games.

Mexico will host USA on Sunday in the stiffest of CONCACAF tests, and Arena’s side will be keen not to lose its exalted place before the next World Cup qualifiers in early September.

