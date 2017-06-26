NBA Rumors: WWE Wants LaVar Ball To Appear On L.A. ‘Monday Night RAW’

Share this:

The WWE apparently wants to cash in on the LaVar Ball phenomenon.

The always entertaining and controversial father of Lonzo Ball, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in last week’s NBA draft, is in discussions with WWE to appear at Staples Center on this week’s “Monday Night RAW,” sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin.

There’s no definitive answer as to whether LaVar Ball will show up or what his potential role would be, but the possibilities when he has a microphone are endless. Satin did point out a live stream from the NBA draft appeared to show the Ball patriarch talking about WWE.

So, don’t be surprised if you see LaVar Ball cutting a promo on your TV, wrestling fans. After all, he already knows how to be the perfect heel.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images