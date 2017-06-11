Xbox Unveils Porsche 911 GT2 RS, ‘Forza Motorsport 7’ During E3 2017

Share this:

The fight to develop the best 4K sim racing game is officially in full swing.

Xbox unveiled the 4K trailer for “Forza Motorsport 7” Sunday during its presentation at Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017. It also pulled the tarp off the highly anticipated Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Partnering with an automaker for E3 is nothing new for developer Turn 10 Studios. It revealed the Ford GT alongside “Forza Motorsport 6,” and the McLaren P1 with “Forza Motorsport 6.”

It’s surprising that Turn 10 kept such a tight lid on “Forza 7,” as the game is slated for a fall release, and it’s main rivals have been heavily promoting their upcoming installments.

Although “Forza” might be able to compete with “Gran Turismo Sport” and “Project Cars 2” in terms of visuals, unless “Forza 7” supports virtual reality, it won’t stand a chance against its next-generation competitors.