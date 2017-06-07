Yasiel Puig, Koda Glover Have Heated Exchange To End Dodgers-Nationals Game

Share this:

Yasiel Puig and Koda Glover nearly came to blows Tuesday night after the Washington Nationals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 at Dodger Stadium.

Glover, who recently was installed as Washington’s closer, struck out Puig to end the game, but neither player went quietly into the night. Glover pumped his fist and shouted following the punchout, which clearly didn’t sit well with the Dodgers outfielder, who decided to head toward the mound.

What ensued was a classic baseball dispute: The benches emptied and the parties were separated, all while Glover and Puig stared at each other with puffed out chests.

If we’re going to start breaking down who was the manliest of men on this particular evening, let’s start by looking at Nationals starter Max Scherzer, who paved the way for Washington’s one-run victory by firing seven dominant innings in which he struck out 14.

The little spat involving Puig and Glover comes just about a week after Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper charged San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, resulting in a huge brawl on Memorial Day at AT&T Park.

