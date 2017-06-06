Young Racing Fan Is Unbelievably Dedicated To Indianapolis 500 Tradition

Share this:

For some the Indianapolis 500 is the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but for others, it’s much more.

We saw this firsthand when Takuma Sato won the 101st running of the race on May 28, and two Japanese commentators went insane with excitement.

And it appears the love for the race starts at a young age.

6 yr old just won a race on Xbox then filled up a cup of milk, walked outside, and dumped it on himself cause that's what winners do. @IMS — Sean Gerold (@gerold66) June 4, 2017

Of course, Indianapolis Motor Speedway had to give the young fan some props.

Perhaps the youngster was inspired by Sato’s life-changing victory, as the 40-year-old driver became the first Japanese driver to win a bid on the bricks.

And who knows, this young racing diehard could be pouring milk on his head at Indianapolis Motor Speedway someday.

Thumbnail photo via Guy Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images