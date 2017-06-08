NBA

Zaza Pachulia’s Awful Airball In NBA Finals Game 3 Will Make You Laugh

by on Wed, Jun 7, 2017 at 10:51PM
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia had a possession to forget in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

With the Warriors leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 69-66, Pachulia shot one of the most embarrassing airballs you’ll ever see. Golden State retained possession, though, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant drove to the basket and threw down a monster dunk.

But the play was nullified by a Pachulia moving screen.

Ouch.

The Warriors entered Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena up 2-0 in the series.

