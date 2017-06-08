Zaza Pachulia’s Awful Airball In NBA Finals Game 3 Will Make You Laugh

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia had a possession to forget in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
With the Warriors leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 69-66, Pachulia shot one of the most embarrassing airballs you’ll ever see. Golden State retained possession, though, and Warriors forward Kevin Durant drove to the basket and threw down a monster dunk.
But the play was nullified by a Pachulia moving screen.
Ouch.
The Warriors entered Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena up 2-0 in the series.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
