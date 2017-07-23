2017 British Open Live Stream: Watch Final Round At Royal Birkdale Online

The Jordan Spieth drought might soon be over.

Spieth hasn’t won a major since his back-to-back titles in 2015 at the Masters and U.S. Open, but he’s the 54-hole leader at Royal Birkdale heading into the final round of the British Open.

Thanks to a 5-under-par 65, Spieth now sits at 11-under, with his closest competitor, Matt Kuchar, just within striking distance at 8-under. But if it’s anything like last year’s British Open final round, we should be in for an exciting day on the links.

Here’s how to watch the final round of the 2017 British Open online.

When: Sunday, July 23, at 4 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images