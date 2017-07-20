2017 British Open Live Stream: Watch First Round Of Golf Major Online

Share this:

Golf’s third major, the Open Championship, gets underway Thursday at Royal Birkdale in Scotland.

The last seven majors have been won by first-timers, and we could see another this week. Rickie Fowler is one of the best players on the PGA Tour to never win a major, and he’s played quite well this season.

But, of course, you can’t rule out seasoned major champions such as Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2017 British Open online.

When: Thursday, July 20, at 1:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images