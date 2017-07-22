2017 British Open Live Stream: Watch Third Round At Royal Birkdale Online

The 2017 British Open has been quite the test for the best golfers in the world. Well, that is unless your name is Jordan Spieth.

The two-time major champion shot a 1-under-par 69 during Friday’s second round to remain atop the leaderboard at 6-under. But he has some pretty notable golfers lurking close behind heading into Round 3, including Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s how to watch the third round of the 2017 British Open online.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 4:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images