2017 MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Midsummer Classic Online

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will showcase the sport’s best players from the American and National leagues Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami.

Unlike the last 14 All-Star Games, the winning league won’t receive homefield advantage for the World Series in October. This might make the game less competitive, but at least every player should get at least one at-bat or an inning in the field.

Here’s how to watch the All-Star Game online.

When: Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images