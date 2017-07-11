2017 MLB Home Run Derby Live: Highlights, Score, Reaction And More

Share this:

One of baseball’s most exciting events takes place Monday night in Miami, where some of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball will descend upon Marlins Park for the 2017 Home Run Derby.

Many experts, as well as oddsmakers, have predicted reigning champion and Marlins superstar Giancarlo Stanton to win again, but New York Yankees star Aaron Judge should give him plenty of competition for the trophy.

Here are the eight contestants in this year’s derby.

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins,

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

Justin Bour, Miami Marlins

Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

Keep it right here for live score updates, highlights and more with our Home Run Derby live blog.

Round 1: Justin Bour hit 22 (!) home runs — a new high in one round tonight.

Round 1: No. 7 seed Justin Bour is up next. He will be opposed by No. 2 seed Aaron Judge. This is the last first-round matchup.

Round 1: In yet another exciting duel, Cody Bellinger beats Charlie Blackmon 15-14 thanks to two homers in bonus time.

Cody Bellinger's first-round home run counter: ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️

He takes down Charlie Blackmon in a walk-off! pic.twitter.com/4jF160hVr3 — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2017

Round 1: Charlie Blackmon blasted 14 homers. Now it’s Cody Bellinger’s turn.

Round 1: Charlie Blackmon now is up. He’s the No. 6 seed, and will be opposed by No. 3 seed Cody Bellinger.

Round 1: Another close matchup, as Gary Sanchez defeats defending champ Giancarlo Stanton 17-16.

Round 1: Gary Sanchez caught fire after a slow start and has the high total with 17 home runs (two in bonus time. Top seed Giancarlo Stanton is up next, and he has a tough challenge ahead of him.

Gary Sanchez out here causally hitting the windows and roof of Marlins Park. #HomeRunDerby #HRDerby2017 ⚾️💨 pic.twitter.com/oXKyQ8KQhH — Devon 🏌🏾 (@devonharipal) July 11, 2017

Round 1: Miguel Sano barely advances to Round 2 with an 11-10 edge over Mike Moustakas.

Round 1: Miguel Sano hit nine home runs, then two more in his 30 seconds of bonus time. Mike Moustakas is up.

Sano goes way deep pic.twitter.com/mUn4MhTJcc — That Dude (@cjzer0) July 11, 2017

Round 1: No. 5 seed Miguel Sano versus No. 4 seed Mike Moustakas is the first matchup. Sano is up now.

8 p.m.: A performance by Pitbull to kick off the night.

7:15 p.m. ET: Sounds like Aaron Judge already is putting on a show.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images