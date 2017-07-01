2017 NASCAR Daytona Live Stream: Watch Coke Zero 400 Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to its crown jewel, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

The 2 1/2-mile restrictor-plate speedway is NASCAR’s most famous track, but also one of its most daunting. Whether it’s high speeds, high bankings or overall mystique, Daytona presents a unique set of challenges to drivers.

Brad Keselowski has to be among the favorites in this race, as he’s one of the best plate-race drivers in the sport. But he’ll face stiff competition from Joey Logano, who always runs well at Daytona, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s been great in plate races his whole career and is making his final appearance at the speedway.

Here’s how to watch the Coke Zero 400 online:

When: Saturday, July 01, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images