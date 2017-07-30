2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway

For the second time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at the “Tricky Triangle,” as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

The last two races at Pocono have seen drivers get their first Cup victories, with Chris Buescher entering victory lane in this race last year and Ryan Blaney taking the checkered earlier this season. Could we see another first-time winner? It could be Chase Elliott, who’s run strong at the triangle so far in his young career.

Still, all eyes will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s making his final appearance at the track.

Here’s how to watch the Pocono race online:

When: Sunday, July 300, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

