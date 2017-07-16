2017 Verizon IndyCar Live Stream: Watch Honda Indy Toronto Online

Share this:

The Verizon IndyCar Series is in the United States’ neighbor to the north this weekend, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.

Will Power, who’s won this race a series-high three times, enters action Sunday as the prohibitive favorite. But he’ll face stiff competition from drivers such as Scott Dixon, who’s won here twice, and Helio Castroneves, who always races well in Toronto.

The race also could have huge implications in the points standings, as Dixon leads second-place Castroneves by just eight points.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Honda Indy Toronto online:

When: Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images