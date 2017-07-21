2017 World Series Of Poker Live Stream: Watch Final Table Online

The 2017 World Series of Poker is coming to an end, and you won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

The nine players at the final table of the main event come from all different backgrounds and experience levels. It’s an even mix of old pros and relative beginners and includes a couple of players who recently made the switch from online to felt.

The three-day finale began Thursday and continues through Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday’s action will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here’s how you can watch the tournament online.

When: Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m. ET

Watch: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/2017 WSOP Final Table