‘A League Of Their Own’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary During Movie Night At Fenway

On Wednesday night July 26, you can watch the movie “A League of Their Own” at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

Movie Night at Fenway Park, presented by Mitsubishi Electric, will show the iconic movie as it celebrates its 25th anniversary for a great evening of family fun.

Megan Cavanagh, the actress who played Marla Hooch in the movie, joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” to talk about the screening at Fenway and what it was like to star in the movie.

Megan Cavanagh, the actress who played Marla Hooch in the movie, joined NESN's Tom Caron on "Red Sox First Pitch" to talk about the screening at Fenway and what it was like to star in the movie.