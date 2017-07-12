Aaron Rodgers Believes He’s ‘Starting The Back Nine’ Of His Career

Share this:

NFL careers can be fleeting, and that’s obvious from Aaron Rodgers’ assessment of how many years he has left in the tank.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is just 33 years old and still is playing at an elite level, but even he knows his days are numbered. Rodgers told NFL Network’s Alex Flanagan at the Gatorade Player of the Year awards Tuesday that he believes his best playing days are behind him.

“I think I’m on the back nine of my career,” Rodgers said. “But I think I’m just kind of starting the back nine. This will be my 10th year starting. I got to sit for three years. So I’m not the typical 13-year pro, having the opportunity to sit for three years and not take the wear and tear to learn the game.”

Tom Brady has been the model of longevity for the NFL, as the New England Patriots quarterback will be 40 to begin the 18th season of his career after leading the Pats to his fifth Super Bowl win. Rodgers has enjoyed a fairly similar career trajectory as Brady and has been relatively healthy, save for fracturing his clavicle in Week 9 of the 2013 season. (Rodgers was named MVP the very next season, though.)

Brady and Rodgers also have remained with one team so far, and Rodgers doesn’t want that to change for him.

“I think we all have numbers,” Rodgers told Flanagan. “When I was a young player, I remember thinking as I looked at some of the older guys, if I got to five that’d be cool, or eight, or anything after 10 would be amazing. For me, I think the longevity is tied to being a Green Bay Packer. I’d like to finish my career in Green Bay.”

