Adam Jones Suspended For Week 1 For Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL isn’t letting Adam “Pacman” Jones get away without any punishment for his latest run-in with the law.

The league announced Friday that it suspended the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback without pay for one game after investigating an incident that occurred in January in Cincinnati. Jones was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after allegedly pushing a hotel security guard, poking him in the eye and refusing to cooperate with police. Jones also picked up a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance after spitting on a jail nurse.

Most of the charges were dropped, but Jones spent two days in jail after pleading guilty to obstruction in May. The NFL based its suspension on “extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process.”

“As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL,” the NFL wrote to Jones in a letter. “While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct.”

Jones is allowed to participate in all of the Bengals’ preseason practices and games and will be reinstated Monday, Sept. 11. The 33-year-old has three days to appeal the suspension.

