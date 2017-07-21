Adam Silver: NBA Teams Should Go To Trump White House If Invited

Since Donald Trump took office, the debate on whether championship teams should visit the White House has become more polarizing than ever before. Adam Silver, though, firmly sits on one side of the fence.

“It’s my view that if invited, our teams should go to the White House,” the NBA commissioner recently told Portland Trail Balzers guard C.J. McCollum in Player’s Tribune interview. “Regardless of people’s personal political views, I think that these institutions are bigger than any individual politician; any individual elected official.”

Watch the full interview below:

Despite Silver’s feelings, the issue likely isn’t going away any time soon.

Some members of the Golden State Warriors have made headlines by vehemently stating they won’t visit the nation’s capital. Likewise, the New England Patriots caused a stir when they showed up to the White House missing more than 30 players.

