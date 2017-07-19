Aggressive AAU Coach Eggs On 9-Year-Old In Trash Talk Battle, Which Backfires

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re one of those people who thinks youth coaches take themselves way too seriously, well, this story might fire you up.

First things first: There’s an Instagram account dedicated to promoting Judah Ezrael Bontemps, an 8-year-old point guard on a 9-and-under AAU basketball team, that’s presumably run by his father. That’s pretty wild in itself, but the account — which has 5,700 followers — recently posted a video of a more absurd sight.

The video shows a 9-year-old kid (in the white jersey) talking some pretty strong trash to Bontemps (in the blue jersey) while being egged on by his coach, who’s standing right behind him talking just as much trash.

Did we mention these kids are 8 and 9 years old?

As the video shows, Bontemps handles the trash talk barrage pretty well; the kid he’s guarding follows up his smack with a pretty blatant travel. We don’t imagine that was part of the coach’s plans.

Of course, the fact we’re even discussing this at all shows how ridiculous the AAU scene has gotten over the years, to the point where coaches are encouraging 9-year-olds to channel their inner Draymond Green. Can the NBA season start already?