Alex Bowman Loved Celebrating With Dad After He Was Named No. 88 Driver

Alex Bowman currently is in the midst of one of the biggest weeks of his career, and one of his family members has been alongside him for the ride.

Bowman told Motorsport.com that he’s really glad his dad has been with him throughout this whirlwind week. The 24-year-old’s life has been pretty chaotic since Thursday, when Hendrick Motorsports announced he will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the pilot of the No. 88 in 2018.

“It’s been a little bit overwhelming but I’m just so thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. A lot of cool stuff happened this week, Bowman said.

“I was able to share everything with my dad (Sean Bowman). He was at the shop with us.”

Although Axalta Coating Systems will serve as Bowman’s primary sponsor for only 15 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races next year, his dad likely will have more apparel with Axalta branding than apparel with Nationwide branding.

“He has a full body shop back home in Tucson (Ariz.) and we visited the Axalta Center, which was really cool,” Bowman said. “That’s his world and I literally couldn’t get him to leave.”

