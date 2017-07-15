Alex Rodriguez Thinks Red Sox Will Acquire Miguel Cabrera At Trade Deadline

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in the first place in the American League East as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. And while the Red Sox certainly are in a good position, one baseball analyst believes they will be adding some star power at the deadline.

Former New York Yankees third basemen and current FOX analyst, Alex Rodriguez, went on Saturday’s pregame show before the Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park and said he believes the Red Sox will acquire Miguel Cabrera at the deadline.

"I would not be surprised to see Dave Dombrowski pull off a blockbuster & get Miguel Cabrera to the Red Sox."- @AROD https://t.co/Ba9vCSVEr4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 15, 2017

“I’ve been watching Dave Dombrowski since 1993 when he took over the Marlins,” Rodriguez said. “I would not be surprised, now this is just me, I’m not Ken Rosenthal, nobody is, but I would not be surprised to see Dave Dombrowski pull off a blockbuster and get Miguel Cabrera to the Red Sox.”

The Detroit Tigers slugger has been one of the most productive and feared hitters in baseball for the past decade, but Cabrera’s production has dropped this season as he currently is hitting .260 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Cabrera could add some power to the Red Sox’s lineup but he would have to replace either Hanley Ramirez or Mitch Moreland, both of whom have put up comparable numbers to Cabrera’s this season.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images