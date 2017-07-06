All Four SRTUSA Drivers Active This Weekend As Team Attempts Double

Share this:

Subaru Rally Team USA is in for an exciting weekend as its four drivers deploy a combined, 2,400 horsepower in two very different events.

SRTUSA is set to take on both the Mount Washington Hillclimb and Red Bull Global Rallycross Indianapolis this weekend, and its drivers are already pretty excited about it.

Red Bull GRC driver Chris Atkinson posted a picture Monday of all four WRX STI race cars that Subaru will field this weekend. The picture shows Travis Pastrana and David Higgins hillclimb-spec cars as well as Atkinson and Patrik Sandell’s GRC racers lined up from left to right, respectfully, in front of the SRTUSA hauler.

Higgins similarly is getting antsy for this weekend, when he’ll try to break his Mount Washington course record. He posted a video Wednesday that showed him testing his new STI, which has roughly twice as much power as his normal STI rally car, saying “this is how rally cars should be.”

Got to drive my #75 @srtusa hill climb car today, what an amazing beast, this is how rally cars should be 600+bhp 👍 the way it pulls from 50-120mph is staggering, going to be a fun few days up the Hill🙈🙈 A post shared by David Higgins (@davidhiggins75) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Given that Higgins holds the current record for the hillclimb, plus the previous one, and Pastrana set an unofficial record in the interim, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of them posts a new best time. Especially when you consider the power output and reduced weight — 400 pounds — of the car they will utilize.